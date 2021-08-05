Jane Street Group LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCICU. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth $1,750,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth $506,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth $16,270,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth $5,012,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth $1,235,000.

Shares of HCICU opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

