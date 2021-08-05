Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of NexImmune at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,134,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,053,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,294,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,790,000. 42.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NEXI opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $234.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. NexImmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that NexImmune, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

