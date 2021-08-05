Jarvis Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00058869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.34 or 0.00912999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00098348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043043 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

