Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €6.20 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.84 ($6.87).

ETR CBK opened at €5.13 ($6.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €6.03. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 52 week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.55.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

