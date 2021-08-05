Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LESL. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.79. 85,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,220. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $21,439,125.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

