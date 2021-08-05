Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Basf Se’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Basf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Basf’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BASFY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective (down previously from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Basf has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

