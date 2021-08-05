Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Globant S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Globant in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globant’s FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup raised their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.55.

Shares of GLOB opened at $242.93 on Thursday. Globant has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 119.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.06.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,343,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173,664 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $30,149,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,571,000 after purchasing an additional 132,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.