Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gartner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.17.

Shares of IT opened at $289.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. Gartner has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $299.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.56.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 59.27% and a net margin of 13.06%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,394 shares of company stock worth $12,196,948. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Gartner by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Gartner by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Gartner by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.