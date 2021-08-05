Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€111.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €111.00 ($130.59) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SY1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €112.73 ($132.63).

Get Symrise alerts:

SY1 stock opened at €123.90 ($145.76) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €117.02. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.