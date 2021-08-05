JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $19.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,712 shares of company stock valued at $565,072 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,004,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,237 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBLU traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 111,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,637,191. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.04. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

