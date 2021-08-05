JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.21% of JMP Group worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMP. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in JMP Group by 127.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JMP Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 27,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $147,066.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 76,386 shares of company stock worth $436,290. 58.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JMP opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JMP Group LLC has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a return on equity of 33.63% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, analysts predict that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

