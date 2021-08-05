John G. Houston Sells 45,922 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $4,492,549.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,460,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $99.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARVN. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.