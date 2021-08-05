Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Boosted by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,909,000 after buying an additional 119,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,155,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $173.24. The company had a trading volume of 263,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,133. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $456.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

