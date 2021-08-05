Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 275 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 61,266 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.18. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

