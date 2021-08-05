Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 1.8% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,940.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,530,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 106,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.28. 475,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.55. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.