Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in The Boeing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 30,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 25,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,568 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,752 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

NYSE BA traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.69. The company had a trading volume of 609,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,616,496. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.17.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.