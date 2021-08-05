Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after buying an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $985,325,000 after purchasing an additional 508,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 226,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,201 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.98. 818,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

