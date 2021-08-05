Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,228,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 85.6% in the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,478,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at $249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.69. 29,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,524. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

