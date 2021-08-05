JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management decreased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,205 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF accounts for 0.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBCA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 558.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA BBCA traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $65.08. 7,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,305. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $45.54 and a 52-week high of $66.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.96.

