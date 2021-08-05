JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €225.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €202.00 ($237.65).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €204.80 ($240.94) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion and a PE ratio of 144.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €209.95. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.