JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAL. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 8th. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Anglo American has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,580 ($46.77).

Get Anglo American alerts:

LON AAL opened at GBX 3,444 ($45.00) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,238.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $2.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders bought 226 shares of company stock worth $644,833 over the last quarter.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.