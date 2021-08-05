JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$44.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. TD Securities boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.12.

TSE:IMO opened at C$33.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.38 billion and a PE ratio of -62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.70. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$42.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -165.73%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

