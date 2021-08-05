JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) to Overweight

Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Xinyi Solar stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Xinyi Solar has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

