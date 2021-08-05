JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) to Overweight

Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Xinyi Solar stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Xinyi Solar has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95.
About Xinyi Solar
