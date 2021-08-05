JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) traded up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,049.80 ($13.72) and last traded at GBX 1,055 ($13.78). 13 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,031.50 ($13.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,035.93.

Get JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.