Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post sales of $178.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.76 million. Kaman posted sales of $177.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $746.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $746.08 million to $746.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $786.99 million, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $796.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KAMN. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAMN traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $41.30. 207,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,567. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

