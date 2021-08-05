Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.30 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $41.30. 207,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,567. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91. Kaman has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

