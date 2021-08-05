Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Sets New 1-Year High at $340.00

Shares of Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 335 ($4.38), with a volume of 76527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332 ($4.34).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 310.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £785.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05.

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

