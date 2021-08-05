KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%.

Shares of KAR traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. 4,402,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,954. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 908.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.