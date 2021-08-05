Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.87

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.87 and last traded at C$3.84, with a volume of 162560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRR. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karora Resources in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark upped their price target on Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.94. The stock has a market cap of C$548.67 million and a P/E ratio of 5.99.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

