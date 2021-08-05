Keith W. Pfeil Sells 833 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith W. Pfeil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00.

Shares of GMED opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

