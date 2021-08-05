Kelly Services (KELYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kelly Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of KELYA opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $848.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KELYA shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.