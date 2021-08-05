Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €88.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.21 ($108.49).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €75.94 ($89.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Daimler has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion and a PE ratio of 6.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €76.00.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

