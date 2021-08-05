Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€75.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.36 ($116.89).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €81.49 ($95.87) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.97. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

