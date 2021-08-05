Kerry Group’s (KRYAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KRYAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

KRYAY stock opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $153.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.