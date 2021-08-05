Keurig Dr Pepper Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,961 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,262% compared to the typical volume of 337 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after buying an additional 4,829,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,705,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,959,000 after buying an additional 1,043,903 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,232 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,415,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,185,000 after purchasing an additional 530,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.