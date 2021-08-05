Kevin Hettrich Sells 162,126 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $3,689,987.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 875,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,920,394.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $3,722,412.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $4,045,043.70.

QS opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 62.45, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

