KeyCorp Weighs in on M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE MDC opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $63.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

