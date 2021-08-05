KeyCorp Weighs in on Parker-Hannifin Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Parker-Hannifin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.06 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PH. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.07.

PH opened at $303.35 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $183.02 and a one year high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.