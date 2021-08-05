Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $643.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Keyence Corporation is involved in the development and manufacturing of industrial automation and inspection equipment. The company’s product consist of code readers, laser markers, machine vision systems, measuring systems, microscopes, sensors and static eliminators. Keyence Corporation is based in Osaka, Japan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Keyence from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, upgraded Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keyence presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYCCF opened at $560.28 on Thursday. Keyence has a fifty-two week low of $393.45 and a fifty-two week high of $587.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.49. The firm has a market cap of $135.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10.

About Keyence

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

