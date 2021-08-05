Keyera (TSE:KEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.60

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$33.60 and last traded at C$33.43, with a volume of 598882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 117.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.97.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keyera Corp. will post 1.8939824 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 680.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,839,682.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

