Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,622 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

