King DAG (KDAG) Trading Up 2.3% This Week

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000769 BTC on major exchanges. King DAG has a total market cap of $17.01 million and $48,635.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00059042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.17 or 0.00910422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00097309 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00042993 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars.

