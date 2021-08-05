Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,882,000 after buying an additional 501,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after buying an additional 1,506,640 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,407,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,437,000 after buying an additional 82,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,299,000 after buying an additional 113,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 31,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 120.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

