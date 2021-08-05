KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 48,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,715,899 shares.The stock last traded at $64.62 and had previously closed at $63.54.

The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,356 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 570.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.84.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

