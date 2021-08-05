KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KKR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR stock opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $66.24.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.