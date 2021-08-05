Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 11,073,245 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $66.24.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

