Klever Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Klever has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $122.59 million and $1.46 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00046700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00102316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00141893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,922.69 or 1.00526744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.10 or 0.00832992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

