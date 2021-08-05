Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 48.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,051,000 after buying an additional 685,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,404,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,040,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,042,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.
NASDAQ:KOD opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.51. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $171.21.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD).
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.