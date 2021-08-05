KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.07

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and traded as high as $41.78. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $41.69, with a volume of 9,741 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Danske raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.49.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

