Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given “Hold” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Koninklijke DSM to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

